Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Responds To “Blackfishing” Scandal

Amid the countless celebrity Halloween looks we've seen this year, Khloe Kardashian's costume was among one of the most controversial. The reality star dressed up as a Bratz doll, sporting a mini dress, a pair of chunky boots, and some extra long hair. Her fit wasn't what managed to raise eyebrows however, as critics immediately took note of Khloe's skin tone.

In a variety of photos she shared on Instagram, the mother of two's complexion appears to have been deepened by makeup or tanning products to make her look Black. "You were Black for Halloween?" one social media user asked under her post. This isn't the first time someone from the KarJenner clan has been accused of Blackfishing, but nonetheless, it made headlines. Now, Khloe seems to have responded to the allegations in a series of vague Instagram Stories, where she insinuates that critics' opinions of her are simply a reflection of themselves.

Khloe Kardashian's Controversial Costume

"You can't control how others interpret your actions our words," one of the posts reads. "Everyone perceives things based on their current situations and mindset. Just keep acting with honesty, love and a good heart." Another urges readers to avoid negativity, choosing inner-peace instead. While it remains unconfirmed whether or not the posts were in direct reference to the Blackfishing scandal, the timing certainly seems to line up.

At the time of writing, Khloe's Instagram photos of her posing in the costume remain on her page. It appears that the Good American co-founder is standing by her Bratz-inspired look, and choosing not to address the situation directly. While some continue to throw allegations her way, others are coming to her defense. Do you think Khloe Kardashian's Halloween costume crossed the line, or are critics overreacting? What do you think of her apparent response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

