Khloe Kardashian Isn’t “Vain” In New Thirst Trap, Matches Tatum In Cow Costume

Recently, Khloe Kardashian took to social media to share an important message with her followers. In a clip shared to her Snapchat Story, the mother of two is seen flexing her toned body in her home gym. "There's nothing selfish or vain about prioritizing yourself," she wrote alongside the thirst trap. Fans are glad to see Khloe living her best life since welcome her second child, Tatum, last year.

News that Khloe was expecting via a surrogate came at a bittersweet time in the reality star's life. Shortly after learning that her second child was on the way, it came out that her children's father Tristan Thompson was expecting a child with another woman. Amid the debacle, Khloe also found it difficult to connect with her child due to the surrogacy process. Luckily, Khloe looks to be doing just fine with baby Tatum now, recently rocking matching cow costumes with the 1-year-old.

Khloe Kardashian Hosts Halloween Bash

Over the weekend, Khloe shared some photos from a fun Halloween party she hosted for the children of the family. The art-themed get-together was attended by her various nieces and nephews, as well as her own two kids. In various clips, Khloe is seen enjoying her time with the little ones as they worked on art projects.

Obviously, Khloe went all in with festive decorations for the kids' party. Photos from her feed reveal countless pumpkins, spooky balloons, and an extravagant spread of Halloween-themed treats. She posed alongside the kids in various selfies, appearing to make the most of the occasion. "Until the cows come home," she captioned one carousel, showing off her barnyard-inspired onesie. What do you think of Khloe prioritizing herself as of late? Are you a fan of her and Tatum's matching cow costumes? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Khloe Kardashian.

