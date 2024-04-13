Lil Kim Debuts 24-Year-Old Boyfriend, Prompting "Predator" Accusations

Age gap relationships have been a hot topic of debate recently, and it looks like Lil Kim has joined the chat. Earlier this week, the rap diva chatted with fans on Instagram Live with her new, 24-year-old man, Tayy Brown. In a clip from the stream, the duo is seen getting up close and personal as they excitedly discuss the 49-year-old's upcoming collaboration with Adidas.

While some fans are rooting for Lil Kim and her new boyfriend, others haven't been so supportive. The Neighborhood Talk shared the news on Instagram today, prompting a major debate in their comments section. The "Crush On You" performer is now getting called out for her and her man's significant age difference. Some users are even accusing her of being a "predator."

Lil Kim & Tayy Brown Chat About Her Upcoming Adidas Collab

"I’m sorry, but this is not OK. This is predatorial," one social media user writes. "What is going on with all these grown a** women dating these little boys that could be their sons," another wonders, "I don't understand it." Countless other commenters are also comparing Lil Kim to Draya Michele. She's been facing criticism as of late for her relationship with 22-year-old Jalen Green. Last month, the 39-year-old announced that the two of them are expecting their first child together, which only compounded the scrutiny.

Several commenters note that older women dating younger men seem to garner more reactions than older men dating younger women, and argue that everybody needs to get dragged equally. What do you think of Lil Kim and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Tayy Brown? Do you think the couple deserves all the backlash they're receiving online, or are social media users overreacting? What about people accusing her of being a "predator"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

