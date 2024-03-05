Boosie Badazz Claims He’ll Be 80 Years Old With A 30-Year-Old Girlfriend

Boosie Badazz's recent Instagram Live session was interrupted when he saw an old man with a young female partner, and remarked how that's the kind of life he wants to lead. "Fine-a** Colombian b***h with that old-a** white man," the rapper reacted while speaking to his viewers on the social media platform. "Oh, she taking him for his bankroll. Goddamn. That old man got some pressure with him. Goddamn. God damn! *laughs* That's how I'ma be. 80 years old with a 35-year-old. *laughs* Look how them legs is in that, right there to the right with them old white legs. You can tell, them legs too small. She nice, though."

Moreover, this was fortunately a much more welcome surprise for Boosie Badazz than his other recent social media activity. For example, he recently filmed the process as authorities arrested a stalker at his house, and he then spoke on the scary experience. "I've been going through that four months -– probably five months," the Baton Rouge rhymer shared. "That's about, like, eight times coming and not wanting to leave. She cr*zy. Cr*zy ain't the word but..."

Meanwhile, these comments on an age gap follow Boosie Badazz's current girlfriend's thoughts on their divide. "I been on him since I was 18," 27-year-old Rajel Nelson said of the 41-year-old in late January of this year. "I started talking to him when I was 21, and I've been dating him since I was 24. This is the person who I've been with all my 20s. Let's talk about how many relationships you wh*res have been in all y'all life.

"Y'all come on here messing with me about me messing with somebody that's older than me, but who cares?" she continued on Instagram Live. "Exactly: 'Girl, age don't matter.' There you have it. Nobody's perfect. Y'all keep talking about what he did, 'He did this, this, that.' Which man do y'all know is perfect? Please tell me! Y'all h*es get cheated on every f***ing day, ain't got nothing out the deal, let's talk about it." For more news and the latest updates on Boosie Badazz, stay posted on HNHH.

