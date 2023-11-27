How Many Kids Does Boosie Badazz Have? 41-Year-Old Still Desires To Expand His Huge Family

Because Boosie Badazz willingly shares so much of himself with the world on social media and in his music, it's not surprising that family drama also becomes our problem more often than not. Not only does the 41-year-old have a large group of children to care for, but he also has strained relationships with some of their mothers, resulting in mounting tension. In a recent VladTV interview, Boosie called his daughter Tori's mom "evil" after she decided to press harassment charges against him. Besides that tough situation, the "Wipe Me Down" hitmaker also has seven other young ones to worry about.

Even with such a big family, Boosie said in another chat with Vlad that he's not ready to stop having kids yet. Instead of getting seriously involved with another woman, or spinning the block with an ex, the embattled star shared earlier in 2023 that he's seeking out a surrogate to have his ninth baby. "Well, at one point, my lil baby, my boo, she ain't wanna have a baby for me," Badazz told the journalist.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Calls Daughter Tori's Mom "Evil" Amid Harassment Charges

Boosie Badazz Talks Family Plans

"A lot of stuff was going down. I mean, she was at a point when she was taking off with her career, so she didn't wanna be pregnant," he continued. At this point, Vlad chimed in with a quip about Sexyy Red expecting another child as she reaches new heights of superstardom, leading both men to laugh. "I had to start looking for a surrogate, man, and I done had a few meetings with some of them, but, I don't want to put a baby in just anyone," Boosie added, on a more serious note.

So far through their working relationship, there's little that we haven't heard Boosie Badazz speak with DJ Vlad about. Earlier this fall, the Louisana native alleged that he makes $500K annually for his interviews with the journalist, causing the latter to launch a GoFundMe in hopes of securing help with Boosie's fee for 2024. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: DJ Vlad GoFundMe Seeking $500K For Boosie Badazz's 2024 Interviews, Less Than $50 Raised So Far

[Via]