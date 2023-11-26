Boosie Badazz Calls Daughter Tori's Mom "Evil" Amid Harassment Charges

During a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie Badazz opened up about his ongoing drama with the mother of his daughter Tori. He and Tori had a heated and public dispute over the summer after she accused him of taking back the car he had gifted her after she reportedly drove it to Atlanta to care for her mom. Boosie went on to drop a diss track, firing off shots at both Tori and her mother, which followed her referring to him as a "deadbeat."

He didn't hold back on the track, calling his daughter "ungrateful," calling Tori's mom an "Ol' dirty-a** b*tch," and more. Tori later took to social media to respond, claiming that her father has never been there for her "mentally." He then clapped back, claiming to have raised her right, while admitting to having threatened to give her a black eye "3 or 4 times."

Boosie On His Harassment Charges

Unfortunately, things only escalated from there, when Tori's mother allegedly leaked his phone number online and threatened to leak his address. His response was passionate, prompting her to send it to the police. She filed harassment charges against the Louisiana native, resulting in him getting a warning from the Houston PD. If he contacts Tori's mother again, he could face additional charges, effectively shutting down any chance he has to talk to his daughter.

Boosie told DJ Vlad that they've yet to make amends and that things remain as they were in terms of their beef. He explained that in response to her threats to leak his address, he threatened to leak hers, as well as the addresses of her family members and kids' schools. He said that while he still claims Tori as his daughter, he's living without her in his life in any way. "She evil, bro," he added of Tori's mother. What do you think of Boosie Badazz's take on the mother of his kids? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

