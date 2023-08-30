Boosie Badazz Hit With Absent Father Label By Daughter After Diss Track

Boosie Badazz has been going back and forth with his daughter in recent months. Back in July, Boosie and Tori each took to social media to trade barbs. Tori claimed Boosie had repossessed her car after she drove to Atlanta to care for her mother. Meanwhile, Boosie dismissed her account, saying that she and her mother were just looking for a handout and filed for child support against him despite Tori nearly being 18.

“When u lived n Atlanta u went to private schools n excelled under my roof. What moms lets 19 year old men stay with you when you were 15 smh. Mom n Daughter get together to put child support on great dad then play like u don’t know what’s going on. What mom waits till YOU have 19 months before you make 18 to file child support lol it’s a money grab gtfoh. N MAY FOR YOUR BDAY when u got the car n RACKS yo moms said I was the best dad smh Take ya lick lol y’all tried to play me n got played. Y’all will not be n that 2023 AMG BENZ BOO-BOO y’all know I’m not the one to play with ‼️‼️‼️‼️,” the rapper wrote on social media. He has since dropped a diss track about Tori and mother, which features the car he took from her.

Tori Hits Back At Boosie

"He never been there for me mentally," Tori said in a long and passionate social media rant. Anytime I felt happiness from this man was temporary. Very temporary. Bumped it down real quick." Furthermore, Tori claimed that she had been planning to move to Houston for some time and that Boosie taking her car meant that her mother had had to drive out to her to help her move. This was despite her mother recently being in a severe car accident.

The reaction to Tori's comments has been mixed. There are a lot of people supporting Boosie. "She’s grown af I would wipe my hands with her too," said one person. "It’s her mama in the background for me. Why even allow this in your presence? Child cursing and entertaining the internet for family drama," added another. Meanwhile, Tori also had her share of defenders, who saw Boosie as controlling and expecting a level of respect he never showed his family. What do you think? Is anyone in the right here? Let us know in the comments. Be sure to follow all the latest drama here at HotNewHipHop.

