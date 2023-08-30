PinkyDoll Dismisses Allegations Of “Light Skin Fishing”

An appearance the Streamys has caused a lot of drama for TikTok and OnlyFans star PinkyDoll. Fans were quick to point out that PinkyDoll, real name Fedha Sinon, was much darker IRL than she appeared in her content. This led people to speculate that the content creator was utilizing lighting and makeup to lighten her skin to garner more attention online. While Sinon is a Black woman, there have long been arguments that lighter-skinned Black women find more success compared to their darker-skinned counterparts.

PinkyDoll addressed these claims in a conversation with TMZ. "Well you know, when I go into the sun, I get a little darker. But I love to be a Black woman, what can you do?" she began. "I think they are just hating." The interviewer quickly moved on to a different topic without challenging PinkyDoll's answer. She didn't really defend herself or actually address the allegations. Of course, she doesn't have to. At the end of the day, she's just playing the game and winning like so many other people. However, her answer is unlikely to go over well with many people who think she is manipulating perceptions of her race for profit.

More Drama For PinkyDoll

This is just the latest drama that PinkyDoll has found herself in this month. A few weeks ago, the content creator went on an explosive rant after finding multiple sites hosting her leaked OnlyFans content. “I see all these websites. How dare you, you going to let other people put my face and my body out here doing stuff like that,” she said. “I’m going to sue all of you, I’m going to sue you. You allow the people to post Pinkydoll.”

It's unclear if PinkyDoll has decided to follow through with these threats but it's a very common problem for sex workers. Elsewhere, back in July, PinkyDoll came under fire for breaking character during a stream in order to discipline her son. While many people supported her during that moment, many others saw it as overly harsh. Or maybe it was just the shock of seeing PinkyDoll become Fedha Sinon for a moment and talk like a real person. However, the allegations of "light skin fishing" remain a developing story and we'll have any updates here on HotNewHipHop.

