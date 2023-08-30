Boosie Badazz Admits That He Threatened To Give His Daughter A Black Eye

Boosie Badazz’s family drama continues to spill onto the timeline. Over the past few weeks, the rapper’s daughter, Tori, has taken issue with him for a number of reasons, beginning with the car that he gifted her. However, things have since escalated with Tori going as far as calling him a “deadbeat.” In response, Boosie Badazz issued a scathing diss track towards his daughter and her mother, who previously took the stand against him during trial, and addressed the ongoing issues between them. “Cut off my daughter for life, your ungrateful ass,” he raps on the record.

Tori fired back on Instagram Live against her father, doubling down on the “deadbeat” claims. “He never been there for me mentally,” Tori said. “Anytime I felt happiness from this man was temporary. Very temporary. Bumped it down real quick.” She explained that she informed Boosie of her decision to move to Houston, which led to the rapper taking away her vehicle. Tori added that her mother, who she explained is sick, had to help her with the move.

Boosie Badazz Responds To His Daughter

Boosie Badazz hopped on Instagram Live where he addressed his daughter and made some troubling admissions at the same time. “If we gon’ keep it real, we gon’ tell it. That sh*t hurt me,” he said. “I raised them to be precious gold. My daughters? I raised them to be precious gold.” Afterward, he said that he threatened to physically harm his daughter. “I told her I was going to black her eye out 3 or 4 times. Hopefully, I instilled some fear in her. Look like it ain’t work,” he added.

The rapper then somehow dragged Jay-Z and Beyoncé into his rant. However, the fact that he even brought this up publicly certainly isn’t a good look. As things heat up between him and his daughter, it seems like Boosie won’t allow his name to be tarnished. Still, his recent admission doesn’t help his cause at all. Check out his latest comments above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

