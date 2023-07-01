Boosie Badazz and his daughter, Tori, have spent the past 24-ish hours going back and forth on social media. Of course, the rapper is used to getting caught up in online drama, but seeing him feud like this with a family member has been disheartening (albeit entertaining). It all began when Boosie was accused of taking back the vehicle he had previously gifted Tori while she was allegedly out of state and taking care of her sick mother. “Who gives [their] daughter a car…Take it back… ON TOP OF THAT GIVE HER A COLOR SHE DON’T EVEN LIKE BECAUSE YOU NOT ‘FATHER’ ENOUGH TO REMEMBER THE LIL SHIT BOUT YO OWN DAUGHTER,” the Southern star’s daughter ranted on her Story over the situation.

Before the situation got too out of hand, Boosie used his own platform to shut down Tori’s claims against him. “BIG LIE‼️ She left ATL out of nowhere because she knew her moms had filed child support papers on me,” the embattled artist claimed in a lengthy post on Sunday (July 16). Since then, one of Boosie’s baby mamas has refuted his claims, only stirring the pot further. As things continued to escalate, the 40-year-old made it clear during an IG Live that he’s making plans to donate Tori’s vehicle.

Boosie Badazz Responds to Hate from His Daughter

“I done washed my hands, ain’t no car coming back. It’s over with. Imma donate that motherf**ker man, pay my taxes,” Boosie declared. The internet is currently debating whether he’s in the wrong for getting rid of Tori’s gift. While some think his daughter was disrespectful enough to deserve it, others believe the way the “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker is treating her isn’t any better than his co-parent who he’s been publicly slandering.

