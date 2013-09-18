donate
- LifeBoosie Badazz Plans To Donate Daughter's Car Amid Their Social Media SpatBoosie was accused of taking back the car he gifted to his daughter, Tori, while she was out of state this past weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomGorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown Donating $20k From GoFundMeThe 40-year-old woman who took over social media after she put Gorilla Glue in her hair is now donating almost all of her GoFundMe money to charity.
By Azure Johnson
- MusicCardi B To Donate Her Profits From "Coronavirus" To CharityCardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz will be donating the royalties they make off of the "Coronavirus" song to food banks and shelters helping those affected by the pandemic.By Lynn S.
- SportsZion Williamson Offers To Pay Pelicans’ Workers Salaries During NBA SuspensionZion a real one.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop Culture8-Year-Old Helps Resolve Lunch Debts Of Seven Schools By Selling Handmade KeychainsA school project turned into a country-wide enterprise. By Noah C
- AnticsKanye West & Rick Fox In Bahamas Helping Those Affected By Hurricane DorianKanye West & Rick Fox were spotted down in Bahamas trying to help those affected by the hurricane.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTravis Scott Gifts Merch Sales To Planned ParenthoodGood deeds by Travis Scott. By Aida C.
- MusicMeek Mill Donating 6,000 Backpacks To Students In PhiladelphiaMeek Mill giving back to the kids in Philly.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFrench Montana Donating All Proceeds From “Famous" Remix To Uganda HospitalFrench Montana a real one for giving back and making a difference.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Donates To Homeless In Chicago & Lil Reese Clowns HimTekashi's beef with Chicago rappers continues.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyJaden Smith Still Sending Clean Water To Flint, MichiganJaden Smith is still committed to Flint, Michigan residents.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentThe Kardashians Donate 15 Macbooks To Watts Empowerment CenterThe Kardashians also kept the doors open at Watts' recreational center by donating $100K as well.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentThe Kardashians Donate $500K To Hurricane Harvey Relief EffortThe Kardashians have stepped it up.By Matt F
- MusicChris Brown, T.I., DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj & More Donate To Hurricane Harvey Relief FundMany of hip-hop's artists have accepted Kevin Hart's challenge to donate $25K to help fund the relief for Texas & Hurricane Harvey.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsKanye West May Design Calabasas High School Sports UniformsKanye is expanding his fashion touch. By Jonathan Carey
- LifeNike Co-Founder Phil Knight Will Step Down As Chairman This YearIt has been 50 years since Phil Knight founded Nike.By hnhh
- NewsTurk Starts GoFundMe Page To Help Pay $5 Million DebtThe former Cash Money rapper feels the system is against him by forcing him to pay $5 million immediately after his prison release. By Angus Walker
- NewsDr. Dre To Donate "Compton" Soundtrack Royalties For New Performing Arts CenterDr. Dre wants to build a new performing arts center in Compton.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsGame & Drake Donate $10k Each To Cover Funeral Costs Of Family Killed In House FireGame and Drake read about a mother who lost her entire family to a house fire, and have decided to team up to help her cover the funeral costs.By Rose Lilah