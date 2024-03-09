Whoopi Goldberg Admits 40-Year Age Gap Between Her & Recent Boyfriend

While she didn't spill the beans on who this older flame was, this is actually something that her granddaughter already spoke on.

During an episode of The View aired Thursday (March 7), Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts discussed the new film The Idea of You before spilling some major tea. Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galatzine, it follows a woman dating a pop superstar much younger than her, which made Whoopi reflect on her thoughts on age gaps. "I’ve gone up and down," she remarked. "Because your age is not what’s going to get me into your arms. It’s not your age that I’m concerned about. Unless you’re under 18, in which case I can’t." When co-host Joy Behar said a big age gap "could be problematic," the 68-year-old replied with a shocking revelation.

"One of the last relationships I had, he was 40 years older than me," Whoopi Goldberg told her bewildered co-hosts. What's more is that we technically already knew this about the Raven-Symoné admirer back when they were just rumors that her granddaughter spread. "She had a boyfriend that was, like, 90 years old, and she used to go hang out with him," Amara Skye said of Whoopi on an ABC game show. "Some old white man named John, and he was like a billionaire. She used to sneak off and have [sex] appointments, randomly."

Whoopi Goldberg At The Fashion Group International Night Of Stars 2023

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Whoopi Goldberg attends Fashion Group International Night of Stars 2023 at The Plaza on October 17, 2023 in New York. (Photo by Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"No one knew about that," Skye told USA Today, expressing regret over telling Whoopi Goldberg's story for her. "I barely found out about that. So I was just like, ‘Oh, man. I think I just put my grandma’s business out there, and I don’t really know if she’s going to be OK with this.’ But my grandma’s really, really cool and pretty open. So, I don’t think I did so bad." After all, it's not the most controversial thing that she's been associated with in past years, as much as she's moved on from that.

Meanwhile, the New York City native said last year that she didn't love any of her husbands. As such, people have a lot of scandalous stuff to scour through when it comes to this love life. But the most important part about it is that she's free and happy, and no one can tell her any different. For more news and updates on Whoopi Goldberg, stay posted on HNHH.

