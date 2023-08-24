Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Raven Symoné’s “Lesbian Vibes” Comment

Whoopi Goldberg is recognized for her openness about her personal life. She recently joined Raven Symoné and her wife for a recent episode, The Best Podcast Ever. During the chat, the Disney star reveals she thought her former The View co-host gave off” lesbian vibes.” Instead of being offended, the Sister Act actress laughed it off. “I want to just dig into your business a little bit, this is a safe space,” Symoné began.

She continued: “Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much like I just wanted to be up underneath the t*tty the whole time! But that’s also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes!” Goldberg noted that while she considers herself an ally, she doesn’t play for that side of the team.

People Have Always Questioned Her Sexuality, Whoopi Goldberg Says

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

“Women have been asking me this for as long as I’ve been around, I am not a lesbian,” she said. “But I know lots of them, and I’ve played them on television.” Goldberg continued: “But I have always had lesbian friends because they’re just my friends. I’m not gonna kiss you, but I’ll kiss you over here, I’ll do this but I’m not going to do this… And they’re like, “OK!”‘ Earlier this year, Goldberg opened up about her past relationships and claims she was not in love with any of her ex-husbands.

“I wanted to feel normal, and it seemed to me that if I was married, I’d have a much more normal life. But clearly, that’s not the case, that’s not a good reason to get married. You have to actually want a life with someone through ups and downs. I just discovered that wasn’t for me,” she told Piers Morgan. She added, “What I know now is that I don’t want to live with anyone. I think I tried it with probably the right guys for other people. But it wasn’t them, it was me. I actually like living on my own, I like being able to go up and down my stairs farting like a queen and not having to explain. I like my privacy.”

