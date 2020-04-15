whoopi goldberg
- CrimeWhoopi Goldberg Shoots Down Jeffrey Epstein Rumor: "People Don’t Realize They Can Be Harmful"Whoopi Goldberg says she's never been on Jeffrey Epstein's island.By Cole Blake
- TVWhoopi Goldberg Addresses Raven Symoné's "Lesbian Vibes" CommentThe "Sister Act" star spoke with the former Disney actress for her podcast.By Alexis Oatman
- TVWhoopi Goldberg Net Worth 2023: What Is The TV Host Worth?Discover the journey of Whoopi Goldberg's rise in the entertainment industry. Learn about her estimated net worth in 2023By Jake Skudder
- LifeHarry and Meghan In Danger? Many Express Doubt About Alleged Car ChaseThe royal couple have apparently been put in danger by the paparazzi in New York.By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsWhoopi Goldberg Says She Wasn't In Love With Any Of Her HusbandsShe spoke on her previous relationships in a conversation with Piers Morgan, saying she thought being married was just the normal thing to do.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMeagan Good Says Whoopi Goldberg Gave Her Advice About DivorceApparently, Meagan Good received sound advice from Whoopi Goldberg about her divorce from DeVon Franklin. They split in 2021.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWhoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Holocaust Comments 'The View' co-host issued an apology after tripling down on controversial Holocaust comments. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureWhoopi Goldberg Doubles Down On Antisemitic CommentsWhoopi Goldberg says that the Holocaust wasn't originally about race.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWhoopi Goldberg Is Trying To Make "Sister Act 3" Happen, Says No One Was Interested"I've been trying to do this for six years," the EGOT actress said before explaining why she's dedicated to the franchise continuing on.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJason Lee Teases "Drink Champs" Episode, Talks Whoopi Goldberg & Joe RoganThis episode will certainly be a doozy, as Lee is expected to also speak on Hollywood Unlocked's false report on the Queen's death.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKyle Rittenhouse Hopes To Sue Whoopi Goldberg & Other Celebs, Politicians & Athletes For Their "Lies"Whoop Goldberg can't catch a break.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWhoopi Goldberg's "Jewish-American Princess Fried Chicken" Recipe Resurfaces Amid "The View" SuspensionGoldberg submitted her "recipe" back in 1993 to be shared alongside others from Diane Sawyer and Eartha Kitt.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWhoopi Goldberg Suspended From "The View" Following Controversial Holocaust CommentsABC News president Kim Godwin made the announcement, saying Goldberg is out for two weeks.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWhoopi Goldberg Issues Apology After Saying Holocaust Was "Not About Race"While on "The View," Goldberg made a few comments that caused a wave of backlash.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyler Perry’s “Sister Act 3” Could Cast Keke Palmer, According To Whoopi GoldbergThe actress stopped by “The View” to promote her new book series and ended up shooting her shot at a role in the upcoming movie.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesWhoopi Goldberg Will Return For Tyler Perry-Produced "Sister Act 3" On Disney+Seasoned actress Whoopi Goldberg will officially be returning to her breakout role as Deloris van Cartier for "Sister Act 3," which is slated to arrive on Disney+ and be produced by Tyler Perry.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesWhoopi Goldberg Teases "Sister Act 3": "We're Working Diligently"The entertainment legend said that the "Sister Act" gang of singing nuns might just get back together for another film.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWhoopi Goldberg Tells Disney To Ditch "Frozen" Attractions & Honor Chadwick Boseman With WakandaGoldberg begged Disney to dedicate a Wakanda expansion in honor of the late icon.By Erika Marie
