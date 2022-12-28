Whoopi Goldberg is speaking out after receiving backlash for her remarks about the Holocaust. Earlier this year, Whoopi declared the Holocaust was “not about race,” but about “white supremacy” and “man’s inhumanity to man.” Over the weekend, she seemingly doubled down on her comments during an interview with the Sunday Times.

The EGOT winner dished on cancel culture and more before reiterating the controversial comments she made about the holocaust. Despite the interview, Whoopi issued an apology on Tuesday regarding her triggering statements. “I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time. It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments,” she told Variety. “Especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in.”

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Whoopi Goldberg is seen leaving “GMA” on November 1, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

“I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people. My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not. In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will.”

Whoopi’s apology comes on the heels of the Anti-Defamation League slamming the star for her “deeply offensive” comments. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt also issued a statement following Goldberg’s initial comments about the Holocaust.

“[Whoopi’s remarks] are deeply offensive and incredibly disappointing, especially given that this is not the first time she had made remarks like this. In a moment when antisemitic incidents have surged across the U.S., she should realize that making such ignorant statements can have real consequences.”

