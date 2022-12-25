Whoopi Goldberg reiterated her antisemitic comments on the Holocaust during a new interview with The Times. ABC previously suspended her from The View for claiming that the Holocaust wasn’t “about race,” earlier this year.

Speaking to The Times, Goldberg said that the Nazis didn’t originally target Jews on the basis of race. The conversation arose after Goldberg explained her name came from a “distant Jewish ancestor.”

“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,’” Goldberg said at one point.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 16: Academy Governor Whoopi Goldberg speaks onstage during the Academy Museum Conversation at The Times Center, featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Brougher and Renzo Piano on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Times columnist Janice Turner says she pushed back on Goldberg’s claim.

“But the point here, I say, is [the] Nazis saw Jews as a race,” Turner told The View host. She also referenced the Nazis measuring “the heads and noses of Jews to ‘prove’ they were a distinct race.”

“Remember who they were killing first,” Goldberg countered. “They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision. It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making.”

Whoopi Goldberg originally remarked that the Holocaust “isn’t about race” during an episode of The View in February. She later shared a statement apologizing for the claim on social media.

Goldberg’s latest antisemitic comments come as Kanye West has come under fire for frequently making similarly offensive remarks.

