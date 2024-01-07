Whoopi Goldberg Shoots Down Jeffrey Epstein Rumor: "People Don’t Realize They Can Be Harmful"

Whoopi Goldberg shot down a rumor that she was on Jeffrey Epstein's private island during a recent episode of The View. The hosts had been discussing the cache of documents that were unsealed, earlier this week, revealing celebrities, politicians, and more as affiliates of the late sex offender.

"Apparently, they said I was on the island," Goldberg began. "And I don’t go anywhere! So I’m just going to say — and there’s just been a lot of stuff recently, I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody — but apparently there are a lot of the [tabloid] sites [and] people don’t realize they can be harmful."

Whoopi Goldberg Attends 2021 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Whoopi Goldberg attends The 2021 Met. Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan. Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Goldberg also took the time to shoot down several other rumors about herself. "I never got kicked out of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant," she said, "I never got kicked out of Guy Fieri’s restaurant, I didn’t get kicked off Bill Maher’s show. I didn’t get into a fight with Oprah backstage here at The View, I mean, it just goes. It’s insane. It goes on and on and on.” Check out her full comments on the situation below.

Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Epstein Documents Rumor

BIGGEST REVELATIONS IN EPSTEIN DOCS: After the first batch of what is expected to be hundreds of sealed court filings pertaining to the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein were made public Wednesday, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/U1TpkVzLoG — The View (@TheView) January 4, 2024

Epstein is infamously believed to have brought young women as well as underage girls to the island of Little Saint James for famous friends and business partners of his. He died in prison of an apparent suicide in 2019 after being arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. Be on the lookout for further updates on Whoopi Goldberg on HotNewHipHop.

