Michael Jackson's Name Appears In Jeffrey Epstein Documents, Though No Accusations Are Made

One of the biggest stories of the year so far is the revealing of hundreds of pages of documents related to the trial of Jeffrey Epstein. The documents spawn from a 2015 lawsuit filed against the alleged sex trafficker's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was eventually convicted for her role in the sex trafficking scheme. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021. For months now, momentum to release the entire documents has been building. Fans online who have been following the story for years are hoping to uncover all of the names associated with Epstein's reported scheme.

The crown jewel of the released documents is Epstein's flight logs. Fans hoped that the logs would reveal all of the famous or influential people who spent time on Epstein's island. It's the place where the alleged sex trafficker reportedly brought underage girls. While the eventual release of information wasn't full of bombshells in the same way some were hoping, big names popped up elsewhere in the documents. One of which is very surprising, the late king of pop Michael Jackson. Jackson's inclusion in the documents is evocative given that he had to overcome accusations of child molestation in 2005. According to Billboard, however, his inclusion in the documents doesn't come with any new allegations.

Read More: Offset Flexes On Fan With Michael Jackson's Jacket

Michael Jackson Named In Epstein Documents

Jackson's name comes up in court documents during testimony from one of Epstein's accusers. A lawyer askes the female witness if she had ever personally encountered any celebrities while with Epstein. “I met Michael Jackson. At his house in Palm Beach. At Jeffrey’s house in Palm Beach," she replies. When the lawyer follows up asking if she gave Jackson a massage, as many of the celebrity clients in the trial had received, she declined.

In the lead-up to the documents being released a strange beef arose. That came when New York Jets QB Aaron Rogers specifically cited Jimmy Kimmel as somebody who should be worried about the documents, seemingly without any evidence. What do you think of Michael Jackson's name appearing in the newly released Epstein documents? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Michael Jackson's "Thriller" Forever Changed Halloween

[Via]