Katt Williams Mocks Chris Tucker For Jeffrey Epstein Connection & Friendship With Michael Jackson

Chris Tucker was not immune from Katt Williams' wrath during the latter's explosive interview on Club Shay Shay. Williams named Tucker as one of the "great people" the comedy world had lost before the release of Friday 4. While Tucker is very much alive and well, Williams lamented that "the Chris Tucker we got now is the Epstein Island Chris Tucker". Tucker was one of the many celebrities who was revealed to have traveled at least once to the private island of Jeffrey Epstein. The first batch of unsealed names was made public on January 3, with the full list of unredacted names expected to be revealed by the end of the week. Other names include Bill Clinton, Bill Richardson, Donald Trump, Kevin Spacey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cameron Diaz. However, Williams' comments appear to imply that he was previously aware of Tucker's connection to Epstein.

Furthermore, Williams went after Tucker for his opposition to marijuana and his friendship with Michael Jackson. “[Chris Tucker] don’t smoke weed like that. He’s in the church. He was Michael Jackson’s best friend. Michael Jackson called him ‘Christmas.’ You ever met a man that gave you a little nickname like that?” Williams told Shannon Sharpe.

Michael Blackson Claims Katt Williams Is Just Trying To Stay Relevant

As Williams' interview is seen by more and more people, official responses are starting to filter in. "Katt Williams is a very smart m-dget n--ga, he took shots at the top 10 comedians alive today so we can all respond and make him relevant again," Michael Blackson wrote on X. He later clarified that he believed Williams was a "top 10 comedian of all time" but also noted that "he's not the Katt Williams of 2005".

Of course, Blackson and Williams are long-time rivals. However, Williams' interview with Shannon Sharpe did present a broadside of attacks. Williams had thoughts on Cedric The Entertainer and Steve Harvey, as well as major music figures such as Diddy and Kanye. For the most part, Sharpe was happy to sit back and let Williams rant, throwing in the occasional interjection.

