Katt Williams Thinks Either Megan Thee Stallion Or Tory Lanez Aren't Being Truthful

Katt Williams has become the latest pop culture figure to throw their hat into the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion ring. Moreover, he recently sat down for an interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, on which they discussed a wide range of controversial topics including Kanye West's well-being. Given that the sports commentator found out the comedian has a take on everything, he couldn't help but ask about this shooting case between the two rappers. After all, it's easily one of the biggest crime stories not just within hip-hop, but across pop culture in the last few years. He didn't pick a side here, though, instead focusing on the blame game at play and about how there's some inherent lying here.

"It's a difficult position," Katt Williams began. "Because somebody's not gonna tell the truth, and the truth has got to be told. In all circumstances, the truth has got to be told. So if you don't wanna say she shot her, then you shot her. And that's the end of that." It's unclear if he just used a pronoun wrong here or if he referred to Kelsey Harris, Megan's former best friend. Either way, the Cincinnati, Ohio native simply took another drink from his glass and ended discussion there, not having much else to add.

Katt Williams Speaks On Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion: Watch

Elsewhere during this talk, Katt Williams also made fun of Chris Tucker's friendship with Michale Jackson and his alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein. "[Chris Tucker] don’t smoke weed like that," he remarked. "He’s in the church. He was Michael Jackson’s best friend. Michael Jackson called him ‘Christmas.’ You ever met a man that gave you a little nickname like that?" Still, the 52-year-old called Tucker one of the "great people" in comedy, but lamented that "the Chris Tucker we got now is the Epstein Island Chris Tucker."

Meanwhile, he also took shots at Diddy and a whole lot more during this conversation. People are already throwing in their reactions to all this as the Megan and Tory case continues to develop and evolve. While it mostly ended, clearly a lot of fallout slipped out to talk through. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Katt Williams, Tory Lanez, and Megan Thee Stallion.

