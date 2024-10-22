DJ Envy Believes Diddy Should Be Released On Bond For His Children

The Breakfast Club veteran with a hot take.

DJ Envy and Gia Casey discussed the Diddy situation on Monday. The couple, and hosts of The Casey Crew podcast, acknowledged the latest string of lawsuits that have been filed. In an unexpected turn of events, however, Envy did not condemn Diddy. Instead, the DJ voiced sympathy for the mogul, and felt he should let out on bond. DJ Envy told Casey that he believed the public was rushing to label Diddy the bad guy, despite the fact that he has a family.

DJ Envy started off by conceding to Diddy's seemingly bizarre sexual habits. "Diddy's a freaky n**ga," he stated. "[But] there's nothing wrong with being a freaky person. The fact that he have a thousand bottles of oil and lube just mean that he like to get sh*t poppin." DJ Envy then delved into the court of public opinion, and the way fans have reacted to the Diddy allegations. "I don't like how people convict him before hearing all of the evidence," he asserted. "I didn't like the fact that they didn't give him a bond." It was the latter point, in particular, that bothered Envy the most.

DJ Envy Wants Fans To Postpone Their Judgement

"Diddy has three kids without a mom," DJ Eny noted. "Kim Porter passed away... I feel like he should've got a bond and been able to fight this outside." The Breakfast Club veteran then pointed to instances of other dubious men who were given bonds before their trial began. He pointed to Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and OJ Simpson. He acknowledged that OJ Simpson attempted to run from the police while on bond, but felt that Diddy should be given the same benefit of the doubt.

"In this society," DJ Envy explained. "It feels like you're guilty until proven innocent. But it should be the opposite, it should be innocent until proven guilty." The DJ went on to note that Diddy's legacy, which is ingrained in hop hop and popular culture writ large, has been tarnished. "If he did do the things that they say that he did," DJ Envy concluded. "He should go to jail for a long time. Absolutely... He should f*cking go to jail." Envy will have to wait with the rest of the world to find out the truth.