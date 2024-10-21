PR Manager Urges Celebrities To Settle Lawsuits To Avoid Diddy Association

The accusations keep mounting.

Diddy is one of the most hated celebrities on the planet in 2024. The Bad Boy founder is behind bars, and awaiting trial on several serious charges. Despite being locked up, however, allegations pertaining to Diddy continue to surface. There are dozens of lawsuits. The federal officers have alleged that there are several notable figures who partook in Diddy's "freak off" parties. TMZ recently sat down with a PR crisis manager, and he made some bold predictions regarding future suits.

Evan Nierman, a PR veteran, told the outlet that he suspects several lawsuits will be settled out of court. His reasoning? Celebrities will pay top dollar to avoid being associated with Diddy. Nierman alluded to a recent lawsuit in which two celebrities were accused of colluding with Diddy. The suit does not mention them by name. That said, the PR manager believes it would be in their best interests to "cut a check" before they are outed. Nierman notes that the Bad Boy mogul's reputation could not be worse. He theorizes the possibility of being mentioned alongside him could end a person's career.

A New Diddy Lawsuit Names Other Celebs

Nierman advised celebrities who may be accused of interacting with Diddy to settle out of court even if they are innocent. His reasoning? The PR campaign of Tony Buzbee. Nierman alleges that the attorney has used the media to put pressure on any famous people who have interacted with Diddy over the last few decades. Despite this advise, Nierman also theorizes that several celebrities will be named, and will subsequently suffer damage to their careers.