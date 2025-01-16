Lil Kim Faces Backlash For Bizarre Prayer Amid LA Wildfires

Social media users have a lot to say about Lil Kim's message to the people of Los Angeles.

As the devastating wildfires in southern California rage on, countless celebrities have taken to social media to weigh in. Many are sharing heartfelt messages to those affected by the fires, sharing links to resources and ways to donate, and more. Lil Kim, for example, recently hopped on X with an emotional message to the people of Los Angeles, as well as an interesting prayer.

"Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires," her message began. "This is heartbreaking. I pray to Jesus that God make it monsoon in LA [prayer emojis]." While it appears as though Lil Kim's heart is in the right place, fans aren't exactly feeling her post. They rushed to the replies to call her out, arguing that a monsoon is probably the last thing LA needs right now.

Lil Kim Called Out After Praying For A Monsoon To Hit LA

"Lil kim thank you so much for wishing another natural disaster on los angeles," on X user writes. "She said finish them off," someone else quips. Others note how harmful monsoons can be, but are thanking Lil Kim for having the best of intentions. At the time of writing, she's yet to address fans' reactions to her post. She's not the only person trying to do her part to help those affected by the fires, however.

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Snoop Dogg also hinted at a plan to raise money for victims. "There was talks about concerts," he revealed at the time. "To raise money for the victims and the people that have lost in this situation."

Social Media Users React To Lil Kim Praying For A Monsoon

"So I think that’s more of the angle that I would be leaning towards," he continued. "To do a concert and not, you know, be paid. And take my proceeds and the proceeds from the tickets and make sure that the people got something."

