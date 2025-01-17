Lil Kim Doubles Down Despite Backlash For Monsoon Prayer Amid LA Fires

Earlier this week, Lil Kim hopped on X with a heartfelt message to the people of Los Angeles amid the devastating wildfires. "Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires," she wrote. "This is heartbreaking. I pray to Jesus that God make it monsoon in LA [prayer emojis]." While social media users are sure her heart was in the right place, some of them began to call her out, arguing that praying for a monsoon probably isn't the best idea.

"Why would you pray for a monsoon," one fan wondered. "I get what she was tryna say but mannnn," someone else wrote. Others noted some of the dangers associated with monsoons like mudslides, flooding, high winds, and more. It doesn't look like Lil Kim plans on retracting her statement, however. Yesterday, she took to X once again to come to her own defense. According to her, she was totally in the right, and critics are making a problem out of nothing.

Lil Kim Comes To Her Own Defense On X After Getting Called Out For Monsoon Prayer

"What’s happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain—so what’s the issue?" she asked. "Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting everyone that has been affected by this." Lil Kim went on to share a screenshot describing what a monsoon is. "For anyone that’s confused. Any questions?" she captioned it.