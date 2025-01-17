Lil Kim Doubles Down Despite Backlash For Monsoon Prayer Amid LA Fires

BY Caroline Fisher 520 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lovers &amp; Friends Music Festival
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Lil' Kim during the Lovers &amp; Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic)
Lil Kim stands by what she said.

Earlier this week, Lil Kim hopped on X with a heartfelt message to the people of Los Angeles amid the devastating wildfires. "Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires," she wrote. "This is heartbreaking. I pray to Jesus that God make it monsoon in LA [prayer emojis]." While social media users are sure her heart was in the right place, some of them began to call her out, arguing that praying for a monsoon probably isn't the best idea.

"Why would you pray for a monsoon," one fan wondered. "I get what she was tryna say but mannnn," someone else wrote. Others noted some of the dangers associated with monsoons like mudslides, flooding, high winds, and more. It doesn't look like Lil Kim plans on retracting her statement, however. Yesterday, she took to X once again to come to her own defense. According to her, she was totally in the right, and critics are making a problem out of nothing.

Read More: Lil Kim Faces Backlash For Bizarre Prayer Amid LA Wildfires

Lil Kim Comes To Her Own Defense On X After Getting Called Out For Monsoon Prayer

"What’s happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain—so what’s the issue?" she asked. "Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting everyone that has been affected by this." Lil Kim went on to share a screenshot describing what a monsoon is. "For anyone that’s confused. Any questions?" she captioned it.

Lil Kim isn't the only one clapping back amid the fires, however. Recently, Jimmy Kimmel also slammed conspiracy theories that Diddy somehow started the fire, which many think are incredibly insensitive to those affected. "Thank God fire isn’t fueled by stupid. Or this country will be one giant Olympic torch right now," the personality said.

Read More: Lil Kim Joins Latto Onstage In NYC: Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets Music Lil Kim Faces Backlash For Bizarre Prayer Amid LA Wildfires 365
Christian Siriano SS25 Afterparty Music Lil Kim Gets Showered In Thankful Messages After Her Rain Prayers For L.A. Fires Came True 936
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Music Miss Jones Accuses Diddy Of Threatening To Put Her In A Trunk, Recalls Lil Kim Stepping In 14.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 38.6K