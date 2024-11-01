Lil Kim Joins Latto Onstage In NYC: Watch

Latto's "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" tour continues to impress.

Latto is currently making her way around the U.S. on a tour in support of her new album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The Atlanta hitmaker has been joined by Mariah The Scientist and KARRAHBOOO throughout the trek so far, and recently, she surprised fans with some additional exciting special guests. During her stop at Brooklyn's Barclays Center yesterday (October 31), she brought out two native New Yorkers, Lil Kim and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

From the look of things, the crowd was feeling the performance, and there's fortunately more to come. Latto's "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" tour is set to run into December with upcoming shows in Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, and more.

Latto Performs At Barclays Center With Lil Kim & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

While Latto's tour seems to be a tremendous success so far, it didn't exactly start with a bang. The femcee took to social media shortly after her first performance in Tampa and made it clear she wasn't happy. She also claimed she'd be confronting various members of her crew about how the show went. “Show was a hot mess,” Latto began at the time. “Could’ve been worse. But, hey baby, what can you do. I did my job.”