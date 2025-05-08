Ali Siddiq Claims He Never Saw 2Pac As A “Thug”

Tupac Shakur (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)
Ali Siddiq made some interesting revelations during his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

Recently, Ali Siddiq sat down with Shannon Sharpe for an interview on his Club Shay Shay podcast, where he discussed 2Pac. According to the comedian, he didn't see the late icon how others did ahead of his untimely passing.

"Yeah, I see who now Tupac, I didn't know that was him. I didn't know that was him, he's a dancer, you know... With Digital Underground. But it wasn't this, it wasn't that thug persona. And how would it be a thug persona to somebody who's already thugging in the streets. Like I'm already a wild man. So I didn't see him like everybody else saw him," he explained.

"Even when I was locked up, I used to be like, man that kid wasn't no thug like that," Siddiq added. As expected, his remarks have managed to spark a spirited debate on X as viewers weigh in on them.

"How come he didn't say that when pac was alive?" one of them wonders. "Why do people want to believe Pac was this hardcore thug?" someone else asks.

Ali Siddiq On Club Shay Shay

2Pac isn't the only icon Siddiq spoke on during the interview, however. He also looked back on the time he tried to shoot his shot with Lil Kim when he spotted her at a club. He claimed he'd heard she liked "regular" guys like him, so he figured he would take his chances. Unfortunately for him, it didn't work out, and he was swiftly removed from the club. This is likely due to his crude reference to the late Biggie Smalls he used as a pick-up line.

"I was on that Hen. Full of it. Had a Hennessy IV. I'm with Bad Boy - Diddy ain't there. This ain't no Diddy party," he recalled. "I get right in Kim face, and I said, 'Biggie dead. What are we doing?' That's all I had. It was the Hennessy; it wasn't me. I apologize, Lil Kim. I was wild on that Hennessy."

