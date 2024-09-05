Marlon Wayans Claims He Hung Out With Tupac Minutes Before He Was Murdered

Marlon Wayans Performs At The Stress Factory Comedy Club
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - MAY 30: Marlon Wayans performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on May 30, 2024 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)
A dark, foreboding, and alleged experience from Marlon Wayans...

Shannon Sharpe's latest guest on his Club Shay Shay podcast is none other than DJ Vlad's recent Twitter opponent Marlon Wayans. Moreover, they spoke about a whole host of topics, including his career, personal relationships, and reflections on his decades in the industry and celebrity ecosystem. However, the actor and comedian raised some eyebrows thanks to one of his stories. He told Sharpe about the time that he and fellow entertainer Omar Epps allegedly saw Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas just 20 minutes or so before suspects fatally shot him. It's a dark and strange tale, one that offers yet another perspective on this monumental tragedy in hip-hop history.

"I saw Tupac in Vegas at The Luxor 20 minutes before he got shot," Marlon Wayans alleged. "I seen Suge and all these cars and thugs and reds. I turned white, I was like... ‘M-m-m-maybe we shouldn’t go over there. Let’s just wave from here.’ Omar [Epps] was like, ‘Nah, we got to go say what’s up and pay our respects.’ ‘Pac was a huge star at this time. And I was like, ‘Are you sure? It sure looks like a lot of trouble over there.'

Marlon Wayans Speaks On Alleged Tupac Meeting Before He Got Shot

"I give him a hug, we all talk, kick it for five minutes," Marlon Wayans continued his alleged recollection of his and Epps' run-in with Tupac. "And the BMW pulls up. Me, Omar and Mitchell [Marchand] get in a cab and we pull off. I’ll never forget the look on Tupac’s face as we pulled off. He was looking at us like, ‘Man, I miss that freedom, I miss that fun.’

"He was just in this chaos," Marlon Wayans concluded. "There was a part of him that wished that... It was like the innocence. [He wished that] he could just go with the innocence. And so we left and then 20 minutes later, we heard he got shot." It's important to note that this wasn't the first time that the two had met. They worked together on the 1994 film Above The Rim, and Wayans has spoken about his bond with the late legend in the past.

