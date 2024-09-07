Marlon Wayans Sees Harvey Weinstein's Downfall As "Revenge" For Stealing His Movie Ideas

BYGabriel Bras Nevares309 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Marlon Wayans Performs At The Apollo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Marlon Wayans poses at The Apollo Theater on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Marlon Wayans claims that Weinstein stole his family's ideas for "Scary Movie 3" and thinks his prison sentences are divine intervention.

Marlon Wayans had a lot to say on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, including a dark and foreboding tale about how he allegedly hung out with Tupac in Vegas right before his death. But this new interview also saw him reflect on past injustices throughout his career and how they eventually saw retribution. Moreover, the entertainer accused producer Harvey Weinstein of stealing his and his family's ideas for Scary Movie 3. While this and other factors made Wayans consider a lawsuit, the multiple sexual misconduct convictions that Weinstein faced years down the line ended up serving justice. The actor also accused the executive of subjecting him and his family to very poor deals and not being able to make as good of a comedy film as they could.

"God comes for you…" Marlon Wayans shared. "All the toxic things you did to me and my family. They took it from us and gave it to somebody else 'cause we couldn’t make a deal… I always say, they didn’t just r**e and molest women. [They] molested us in them deals. They were terrible people.

Read More: DJ Vlad Squashes Marlon Wayans Beef During DJ Akademiks Interview

Marlon Wayans On Club Shay Shay: Watch The Full Episode

"You can’t do Wayans s**t without the Wayans," Marlon Wayans continued. "You can try, but eventually you’re gonna lose a lot of money because what we do is special. We have 200 years of comedy between me, Shawn and Keenan. Damon, Kim. We have a lot of years of excellence of what we do. You can’t just put anybody on them. Sometimes you ain’t gotta do nothing because God’s gonna do it all. God’s revenge. When God comes for you, you got to trust God. You don’t retaliate, vengeance is mine.

"They took Miramax, his company…" Marlon Wayans concluded. "Then they had the Weinstein Co. and then all this stuff started going down with the r**e allegations and they took that company, too. And now, your brother’s in jail and you ain’t in the business. I didn’t have to do nothing… Sometimes they get mad that a Black man has the nerve to ask for what his money is supposed to be. Don’t you tell me what I’m supposed to make. This is what my value is and if you want that, then you gon' have to pay me what I’m worth."

Read More: Marlon Wayans Deemed "Cringe" After Responding To Automated Barack Obama Text

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...