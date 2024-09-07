Marlon Wayans Sees Harvey Weinstein's Downfall As "Revenge" For Stealing His Movie Ideas

Marlon Wayans claims that Weinstein stole his family's ideas for "Scary Movie 3" and thinks his prison sentences are divine intervention.

Marlon Wayans had a lot to say on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, including a dark and foreboding tale about how he allegedly hung out with Tupac in Vegas right before his death. But this new interview also saw him reflect on past injustices throughout his career and how they eventually saw retribution. Moreover, the entertainer accused producer Harvey Weinstein of stealing his and his family's ideas for Scary Movie 3. While this and other factors made Wayans consider a lawsuit, the multiple sexual misconduct convictions that Weinstein faced years down the line ended up serving justice. The actor also accused the executive of subjecting him and his family to very poor deals and not being able to make as good of a comedy film as they could.

"God comes for you…" Marlon Wayans shared. "All the toxic things you did to me and my family. They took it from us and gave it to somebody else 'cause we couldn’t make a deal… I always say, they didn’t just r**e and molest women. [They] molested us in them deals. They were terrible people.

Read More: DJ Vlad Squashes Marlon Wayans Beef During DJ Akademiks Interview

Marlon Wayans On Club Shay Shay: Watch The Full Episode

"You can’t do Wayans s**t without the Wayans," Marlon Wayans continued. "You can try, but eventually you’re gonna lose a lot of money because what we do is special. We have 200 years of comedy between me, Shawn and Keenan. Damon, Kim. We have a lot of years of excellence of what we do. You can’t just put anybody on them. Sometimes you ain’t gotta do nothing because God’s gonna do it all. God’s revenge. When God comes for you, you got to trust God. You don’t retaliate, vengeance is mine.