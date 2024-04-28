Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After Overturning Of Rape Conviction: "He’s Somewhat Of A Train Wreck Health Wise"

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been hospitalized after being examined by doctors upon his arrival at Rikers Island in New York City on Friday. His transport comes after the overturning of his 2020 rape conviction in an appeals court on Thursday. The film industry mogul's attorney, Arthur Aidala, confirmed that his client is undergoing testing at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

“They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He’s got a lot of problems, he’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck health wise,” Aidala said, as noted by the Associated Press. He also claimed that Weinstein is still as strong as ever mentally. Aidala further explained that it can take state corrections and prisons officials up to two weeks to transport a prisoner. “He was not treated well. They refused to give him even a sip of water, no food, no bathroom break,” he said. “He’s a 72-year-old sickly man.”

Read More: Harvey Weinstein Conviction Overturned: What We Know

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Speaks With The Press

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, speaks to the press on April 25, 2024, in New York City. New York's highest court on April 25 overturned Weinstein's 2020 conviction on sex crime charges, a shock reversal in one of the defining cases of the #MeToo movement. In their 4-3 decision, Court of Appeal judges cited errors in the trial, including admitting the testimony of women who were not part of the charges against him. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

A judge previously sentenced Weinstein to 23 years in prison after the initial trial. Following the court's decision on Thursday, however, he will now get a chance at a new trial. He and his legal team argued that the original trial permitted jurors to hear too much evidence not directly related to the specific charges for which he was on trial. Emily Tuttle, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, told Reuters: "We will do everything in our power to retry this case and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault."

Despite the news, Weinstein is still serving a 16-year prison sentence stemming from a conviction for rape in California in 2022. He has maintained his innocence over the years. Be on the lookout for further updates on Harvey Weinstein on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Harvey Weinstein's New York Rape Conviction Overturned With New Trial Ordered By Court

[Via] [Via]