Harvey Weinstein's New York Rape Conviction Overturned With New Trial Ordered By Court

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction on felony sex offense charges was reversed by New York's highest court on Thursday, and a new trial was ordered. That does not, however, imply that the film producer will be leaving prison any time soon. The New York Court of Appeals flipped Weinstein's conviction, citing nonpertinent testimonies from women not involved with the current case. The argument in his New York case being dismissed is that information from other accusations ultimately rendered a guilty conviction. The court has ordered a new trial.

Weinstein will remain in prison for the time being. Weinstein has been serving a 23-year sentence in a New York prison following his conviction on charges of criminal sex acts against a film production assistant in 2006. Charges also included a charge of rape in the third degree for an alleged attack on an actress in 2013. Weinstein has always insisted on his innocence. He made a public apology for his decades of behavior in the industry but denied all charges against him.

Read More: Gilbert Arenas Criticized For Telling Alleged Halle Berry And Harvey Weinstein Story

Harvey Weinstein Still Behind Bars For The Time Being

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 29: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein listens in court during a pre-trial hearing for Weinstein, who was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on July 29, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Weinstein is being arraigned on multiple rape charges stemming from incidents from 2004-2013 involving five women. (Photo by Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images)

The New York Court of Appeals said of the ruling this morning, "We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes because that testimony served no material non-propensity purpose." The courts have ordered a new trial to remedy the issue of the first. There is currently no proposed date for a new trial to begin. The New York District Attorney's office is currently embattled with former U.S. President Donald Trump. All in all, it might take a while.

Weinstein was a respected movie producer behind films like Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. Weinstein always had a less-than-positive reputation in Hollywood, with stories about abuses of power and authority over films being known. In 2022, Weinstein was found guilty in Los Angeles of a second rape and given a 16-year jail term. Additionally, on the West Coast, Weinstein was cleared of all charges stemming from one of the women who provided testimony during the 2020 New York trial. Overall, Weinstein is still in prison, and the status of a new New York trial is up in the air.

Read More: Katt Williams Speaks On Beef With Ricky Smiley & Experiences With Harvey Weinstein During "Club Shay Shay" Appearance

[via]