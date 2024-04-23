Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Has A Burner Account On Twitter

Tiffany Haddish found a way to respond to her many critics anonymously. The comedian revealed that she created a burner account on X (previously known as Twitter). She uses the burner to clap back at people who post about her. She reveled in the news on April 21 during her appearance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California. It's understandable to want to defend yourself from criticism, especially after the amount of negative stories around Haddish.

In 2023, Tiffany Haddish was arrested for her second DUI. According to reports, she was arrested after dozing off while driving home from a Thanksgiving celebration at the Laugh Factory. In 2022, Haddish was accused and sued by a woman claiming she and her brother were coerced into "filming sexually explicit child pornography skits." These incidents and other behavior have given fans plenty to throw at Haddish on social media. Her burner account was a way to fight back.

Read More: Who Is Tiffany Haddish Ex-Husband?

Tiffany Haddish Explains Her Burner Account

Haddish was discussing her new book at the event. The comedian joked, "And then the internet came out, and people got the freedom to talk about whatever they want to talk about. And now I wish I was back to illiterate again." Haddish says she doesn't know why people talk about her so much but says she can do the same. "So people show me to talk about me. I don't know why y'all are talking about me so damn much, but that's okay. I like to talk about you too," Haddish told the crowd. She confirmed her burner account, saying, "I don't know about fake Instagram, but I definitely got fake Twitter."

Tiffany Haddish also came under fire recently as a result of Katt Williams' Club Shay Shay interview. Haddish clapped back at Williams, comparing him to Charleston White and defending her stand-up career. Williams has been consistent in his criticism of Haddish, with comments dating back to 2020. In February, Haddish drew more criticism for traveling to Israel during the conflict in Gaza. Haddish's behavior directly caused more people to talk about her on social media. Maybe she secretly roasted Mia Khalifa for roasting her trip to Israel on her burner account. What we do know is Tiffany Haddish will continue to be the topic of conversation for a while.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Compares Katt Williams To Charleston White Amid "Club Shay Shay" Fallout

[via]