Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Tragically Having 8 Miscarriages

Tiffany Haddish is talking candidly about her battle with endometriosis and her eight miscarriages. In an interview with PEOPLE, Haddish opened up about her health and personal life. She revealed that she suffers from endometriosis. Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. Haddish received extensive surgery to treat the condition. Haddish revealed she had 8-miscarriages due to the side effects of the surgery.

Haddish recently opened up about her life. She has recently celebrated 6-months of sobriety after her second DUI arrest last year. Turning a new leaf over in her life, the comedian has looked to be optimistic despite controversies. She revealed that as a form of self-care, she created a burner account to clap back at people online. Additionally, in the same sitdown with PEOPLE, Haddish spoke about her sobriety and choice to remain celibate. Now, she has revealed the health problems that have plagued her for years.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Has A Burner Account On Twitter

Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Has Suffered 8 Miscarriages

"I'm pretty sure the devil is real," Haddish said in the interview. "Because the first day of my period, no matter what, the devil goes into overdrive. I feel like my life gets turned upside down… [I] be like, 'Am I dying?'" Haddish admitted she sought medical attention due to constant bouts of fainting. She said of the fainting, "She gave me something because I kept passing out. I don't talk about it, but people just think I'm sleep everywhere, but I'm passing out because I'll be in so much pain." Also of note, Haddish was found asleep in her car when she was arrested for her first DUI.

Haddish received surgery for her medical problems. The surgery had very difficult side effects for the comedian. She said of the difficulties of having miscarriages, saying, "Every time I find out I'm pregnant, I'm like, 'Don't drink, don't smoke, don't do nothing. Even if I don't really want [the baby], I still try to give it a chance." It is a very tragic situation for Haddish, who is opening up about her life. Overall, Haddish continues to confront her problems and is still processing everything.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Celebrates 6 Months Sober After Second DUI

[via]