Tiffany Haddish Celebrates 6 Months Sober After Second DUI

Tiffany Haddish was arrested and hit with her second DUI in November 2023. Her latest charges were dropped as the comedian entered a plea deal. The charges were dropped to a misdemeanor. Haddish was sentenced to a year of summary probation and was ordered to complete a driver’s education program. She also was required to commit to 40 hours of community service. The multifaceted star has been dealing with the fallout of her legal problems for months. Though the situation has been hard, Tiffany Haddish has denied spiraling. Now, she is expressing the positive changes she has made in her life.

Haddish is celebrating a significant milestone in her journey. Haddish is now six months Sober following her DUI. This achievement is a testament to her determination to turn things around. Sobriety is a serious achievement and a much-needed landmark for Haddish. In a sit down with PEOPLE, Haddish discussed her journey of sobriety and how it has changed her life. She also discussed adapting to a celibate lifestyle in the interview.

Tiffany Haddish Discusses Her Sobriety

Since her second DUI and legal battle, Tiffany Haddish decided to turn her life around. She eliminated alcohol and sexual intercourse completely from her life. Haddish spoke of her sobriety, saying, “I’m very sober. I haven’t had a drink since [the incident]. When I sit back and look at my life, everything that’s crazy that’s happened is because somebody or myself had alcohol in their system.” She acknowledged the problem that had led her into difficult situations and completely cut it out. She spoke about her celibate lifestyle going hand in hand with sobriety, saying With alcohol [my mind] would just be like ‘You’re horny, let's just do it.’"

Clearly, Haddish is attempting to better herself. She has been steeped in controversy even outside of her two DUI arrests. Haddish recently revealed she created a burner account on Twitter to clap back at people criticizing her. She has also had to deal with shade from Katt Williams, whose comments called into question her career. Overall, it's good to see Tiffany Haddish making positive decisions.

