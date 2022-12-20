Harvey Weinstein is facing 24 years in prison after a court found him guilty of rape and sexual assault. The charges stem from one of four women prosecutors accused him of assaulting in Los Angeles for the case. In total, the jury found him guilty of three of seven charges.

Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer reacted to the decision in a statement. He remarked that they are “disappointed” in the results and plan to appeal, before adding, “He is grateful the jury took their time to deliberate on the other counts and he is prepared to continue fighting for his innocence.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 04: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on October 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges. (Photo by Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images)

The L.A. jury deliberated for a total of 41 hours before reaching their decision. While they found him guilty on three charges, jurors also acquitted Weinstein of one count of sexual battery by restraint against a massage therapist in a hotel room in 2010. They were also a hung jury on one count of sexual battery by restraint, one count of forcible oral copulation, and one count of rape related to two other women.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom was the victim in the last charge. She’s the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsome released a statement responding to the results.

“I am so incredibly proud of my wife and all the brave women who came forward to share their truth and uplift countless survivors who cannot,” Newsom said in part.

Jurors will return to court, Tuesday, to consider aggravating factors. This will impact Weinstein’s sentencing hearing, according to the DA’s office.

[Via]