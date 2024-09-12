Harvey Weinstein Indicted On New Criminal Charges Ahead Of Sexual Assault Retrial

Bad news for the disgraced media executive.

Harvey Weinstein might be facing a retrial in New York following an overturned 2020 sexual assault conviction, but it's not all good news for him these days. Moreover, he also faces new criminal charges thanks to a recently issued indictment from prosecutors representing new accusers. Manhattan attorneys divulged in a hearing on Thursday that a grand jury sent more charges up. It seems like the specific nature of these will stay secret until authorities arraign Weinstein after he leaves the hospital. These potential criminal complaints apparently stem from 2005, 2006, and 2013, per TMZ's report. According to their alleged sources, prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office asked a grand jury to convene and requested that the disgraced film and media executive testify.

Harvey Weinstein reportedly refused to issue a testimony on his own behalf during this hearing. This decision, from what this report suggests, is because prosecutors did not budge on revealing the identity of his new accusers. Per Manhattan's D.A.'s office, these women brought their cases forward after his 2020 sexual assault conviction (his first). For those unaware, an appeals court overturned this ruling in April after concluding that they found the court liable for violating Weinstein's constitutional rights.

Harvey Weinstein In 2022

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, on 04 October 2022. - Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Furthermore, prosecutors' next attempt at holding Harvey Weinstein accountable will tentatively take place during November's retrial. As always, these court dates are subject to change. Ahead of this controversial procedure, his attorneys have reportedly expressed determination and eagerness to supposedly prove his alleged innocence. On the other hand, prosecutors likely want to try that much harder in their attempts to prove Weinstein's alleged crimes. But this also becomes much more complicated when you take into consideration his health issues.