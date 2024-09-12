Harvey Weinstein Indicted On New Criminal Charges Ahead Of Sexual Assault Retrial

BYGabriel Bras Nevares84 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Harvey Weinstein Returns To Court In New York For Pre-Trial Hearing
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court on July 19, 2024 in New York City. Prosecutors are preparing to retry the former movie mogul following the reversal of his 2020 rape conviction. (Photo by Kena Betancur-Pool/Getty Images)
Bad news for the disgraced media executive.

Harvey Weinstein might be facing a retrial in New York following an overturned 2020 sexual assault conviction, but it's not all good news for him these days. Moreover, he also faces new criminal charges thanks to a recently issued indictment from prosecutors representing new accusers. Manhattan attorneys divulged in a hearing on Thursday that a grand jury sent more charges up. It seems like the specific nature of these will stay secret until authorities arraign Weinstein after he leaves the hospital. These potential criminal complaints apparently stem from 2005, 2006, and 2013, per TMZ's report. According to their alleged sources, prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office asked a grand jury to convene and requested that the disgraced film and media executive testify.

Harvey Weinstein reportedly refused to issue a testimony on his own behalf during this hearing. This decision, from what this report suggests, is because prosecutors did not budge on revealing the identity of his new accusers. Per Manhattan's D.A.'s office, these women brought their cases forward after his 2020 sexual assault conviction (his first). For those unaware, an appeals court overturned this ruling in April after concluding that they found the court liable for violating Weinstein's constitutional rights.

Read More: Harvey Weinstein Conviction Overturned: What We Know

Harvey Weinstein In 2022

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, on 04 October 2022. - Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Furthermore, prosecutors' next attempt at holding Harvey Weinstein accountable will tentatively take place during November's retrial. As always, these court dates are subject to change. Ahead of this controversial procedure, his attorneys have reportedly expressed determination and eagerness to supposedly prove his alleged innocence. On the other hand, prosecutors likely want to try that much harder in their attempts to prove Weinstein's alleged crimes. But this also becomes much more complicated when you take into consideration his health issues.

One of the ways in which Harvey Weinstein's health has impacted these procedures is actually alleged in this report. For example, he apparently did not go to court as scheduled today due to an emergency heart surgery that officials rushed him to this week at Bellevue Hospital. Reportedly, Weinstein's attorney Arthur Aidala claimed that he almost passed away from this scare. We'll see if anything else important comes up for this retrial.

Read More: Marlon Wayans Sees Harvey Weinstein's Downfall As "Revenge" For Stealing His Movie Ideas

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...