Kehlani Teases Clipse Collab By Posting Up With Pusha T & Malice

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kehlani Teases Clipse Collab Posting Up Pusha T Malice
March 30, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Kehlani performs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kehlani and Clipse are both nominated at the Grammys this year, with Pusha T and Malice set to perform alongside Pharrell.

Kehlani is gearing up to drop their next studio album soon, which they already said that Brandy and Usher will appear on. But now, there's speculation that Clipse will join the tracklist too, as they reportedly posted a picture of them with Pusha T and Malice at a Grammys week party to their Instagram Story on Friday (January 30).

"track 2. @clipse. [eyes emoji]," the singer wrote, as caught by SiinWop on Twitter. According to Billboard, they were recently in the studio with Pharrell, who is one of the Thornton brothers' closest collaborators. He produced Let God Sort Em Out, as well as most of their earlier work. In fact, Clipse and Pharrell will perform at the Grammys this weekend, at which them and the "Folded" artist have various nominations. As such, the hype is real, although we'll have to wait longer for official confirmation.

During an interview with Inked Mag, Kehlani reportedly spoke on their upcoming LP and its collaborations. "I have way more collaborations than I’ve probably ever had, and they’re all people that I really, really respect," they remarked. "And I think the coolest thing about it is, there’s no features that feel like, ‘Oh, a label threw this together,’ or ‘Two people were popping right now, so we just threw it together.’ It was all super organic. [...] Everybody’s just loving the music that’s being made. I have people that I adore and look up to on this, so I’m really excited about it."

Read More: Has Hip Hop Outgrown The Grammys?

Kehlani's Grammy Nominations In 2026

For those unaware, Kehlani's Grammy nominations in 2026 are both for their hit song "Folded," which is up for both Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. On the other hand, Clipse's Grammy noms this year include Best Music Video for "So Be It," Best Rap Song for "The Birds Don't Sing" with John Legend and Voices Of Fire, Best Rap Performance for "Chains & Whips" with Kendrick Lamar, and both Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year for Let God Sort Em Out.

We will see if this collaboration officially manifests. It's a surprising link-up that many fans didn't expect, but that's exactly what makes great music sometimes.

Read More: Hip Hop Snubs Have Always Been Grammy Culture

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock
News Marijuana Man
Comments 0