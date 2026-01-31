Kehlani Teases Clipse Collab By Posting Up With Pusha T & Malice

Kehlani is gearing up to drop their next studio album soon, which they already said that Brandy and Usher will appear on. But now, there's speculation that Clipse will join the tracklist too, as they reportedly posted a picture of them with Pusha T and Malice at a Grammys week party to their Instagram Story on Friday (January 30).

"track 2. @clipse. [eyes emoji]," the singer wrote, as caught by SiinWop on Twitter. According to Billboard, they were recently in the studio with Pharrell, who is one of the Thornton brothers' closest collaborators. He produced Let God Sort Em Out, as well as most of their earlier work. In fact, Clipse and Pharrell will perform at the Grammys this weekend, at which them and the "Folded" artist have various nominations. As such, the hype is real, although we'll have to wait longer for official confirmation.

During an interview with Inked Mag, Kehlani reportedly spoke on their upcoming LP and its collaborations. "I have way more collaborations than I’ve probably ever had, and they’re all people that I really, really respect," they remarked. "And I think the coolest thing about it is, there’s no features that feel like, ‘Oh, a label threw this together,’ or ‘Two people were popping right now, so we just threw it together.’ It was all super organic. [...] Everybody’s just loving the music that’s being made. I have people that I adore and look up to on this, so I’m really excited about it."

Kehlani's Grammy Nominations In 2026

For those unaware, Kehlani's Grammy nominations in 2026 are both for their hit song "Folded," which is up for both Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. On the other hand, Clipse's Grammy noms this year include Best Music Video for "So Be It," Best Rap Song for "The Birds Don't Sing" with John Legend and Voices Of Fire, Best Rap Performance for "Chains & Whips" with Kendrick Lamar, and both Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year for Let God Sort Em Out.

We will see if this collaboration officially manifests. It's a surprising link-up that many fans didn't expect, but that's exactly what makes great music sometimes.