Pras Fails To Avoid Prison In Conspiracy Appeal, But It's Not All Bad News

Pras is currently going through a rough time, whether it's mourning the loss of one of his collaborators or facing prison time over conspiracy charges. Concerning the latter narrative, he just got some bad news in his attempts to appeal his 14-year prison sentence, but it's not all doom and gloom.

According to AllHipHop, on Thursday (January 22), United States District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly rejected the Fugees member's attempts to avoid prison time during his appeal process. She didn't agree with his lawyers over alleged legal issues that could provide a different outcome for the case, but she did move his prison report date from next week to March 30. With these extra two months, the New Jersey artist could further develop his appeal.

In order to avoid jail time during his process, he would've had to prove the appeal targeted a "substantial" question opening the door to reversal, a new trial, or a sentence reduction. But Judge Kollar-Kotelly did not find the arguments from Pras and his legal team sufficient.

She found rehashed arguments in the appeal motion that the court already rejected concerning evidence, but prosecutors did not mind giving him more time to ask the appeals court for similar relief efforts. So while the 53-year-old could still go to prison while working his appeal out, these extra two months might secure better news for him.

Why Is Pras Going To Prison?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Singer Pras Michel performs onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Pras was sentenced to 14 years in prison for charges related to fraud conspiracy, witness tampering, illegal foreign lobbying, falsification of records, and more. He allegedly received over $100 million from Malaysian businessman Jho Low to launder money as donations to Barack Obama's 2012 presidential campaign, lobby Donald Trump's administration to drop a criminal investigation into Low, and other alleged schemes.