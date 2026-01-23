Pras Fails To Avoid Prison In Conspiracy Appeal, But It's Not All Bad News

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pras Fails Avoid Prison Conspiracy Appeal
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: (C) Pras Michel, (R) Lauryn Hill and (L) Wyclef Jean perform at Oakland Arena on November 07, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Pras received a 14-year prison sentence for charges of money laundering, conspiracy, foreign lobbying, witness tampering, and more.

Pras is currently going through a rough time, whether it's mourning the loss of one of his collaborators or facing prison time over conspiracy charges. Concerning the latter narrative, he just got some bad news in his attempts to appeal his 14-year prison sentence, but it's not all doom and gloom.

According to AllHipHop, on Thursday (January 22), United States District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly rejected the Fugees member's attempts to avoid prison time during his appeal process. She didn't agree with his lawyers over alleged legal issues that could provide a different outcome for the case, but she did move his prison report date from next week to March 30. With these extra two months, the New Jersey artist could further develop his appeal.

In order to avoid jail time during his process, he would've had to prove the appeal targeted a "substantial" question opening the door to reversal, a new trial, or a sentence reduction. But Judge Kollar-Kotelly did not find the arguments from Pras and his legal team sufficient.

She found rehashed arguments in the appeal motion that the court already rejected concerning evidence, but prosecutors did not mind giving him more time to ask the appeals court for similar relief efforts. So while the 53-year-old could still go to prison while working his appeal out, these extra two months might secure better news for him.

Read More: Is Kai Cenat’s Vivet Pivot Performative?

Why Is Pras Going To Prison?
Lauryn Hill Performs At Crypto.com Arena
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Singer Pras Michel performs onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Pras was sentenced to 14 years in prison for charges related to fraud conspiracy, witness tampering, illegal foreign lobbying, falsification of records, and more. He allegedly received over $100 million from Malaysian businessman Jho Low to launder money as donations to Barack Obama's 2012 presidential campaign, lobby Donald Trump's administration to drop a criminal investigation into Low, and other alleged schemes.

Pras seeks to reverse his sentence by asking the District of Columbia's Circuit to either nullify the verdict against him or set up a new trial. The appeals court will also have to determine whether or not he can be free during his appeal process. It's all a complicated web, and we will see how the court concludes.

Read More: A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Pras Appeal 14 Year Prison Sentence Money Laundering Hip Hop News Music Pras Files Appeal To Reverse 14-Year Prison Sentence For Money Laundering
Lauryn Hill Performs At Crypto.com Arena Music Fugees Rapper Pras Michel Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison
2023 The Roots Picnic Music Pras Ordered To Unload $64 Million Over Foreign Lobbying & Conspiracy Charges
Former Rapper Pras Michel Goes On Trial For Conspiracy Charges In Washington, D.C. Music Pras Requests Sentencing Hearing In Foreign Conspiracy Case
Comments 0