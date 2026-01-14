Yesterday (January 13), it was reported that John Forté passed away at his Massachusetts home at the age of 50. A neighbor found him unresponsive in his kitchen the day before and promptly notified authorities. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He is survived by his wife, photographer Lara Fuller, along with their two children.

At the time of writing, Forté's family has not released an official statement on his passing. Several of his friends and collaborators, on the other hand, have. This includes Wyclef Jean and Pras, who have nothing but positive memories of the late artist.

“John was more than just a collaborator — he was family,” Pras wrote on his Instagram Story in response to the unexpected news. “We came up together in an era when hip-hop was about pushing boundaries, telling real stories, and creating something that mattered. His talent as a writer, producer and artist was undeniable."

John Forté Cause Of Death

John Forte performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

“Anyone who heard his work knew they were in the presence of someone special," he continued. "I’m glad I got to share the star with him one last time. The hip-hop community has lost a real one. I’ve lost a brother. Rest in power, John. Your music and your spirit live on.”

As for Wyclef Jean, he shared a video of himself and Forté performing together on Instagram. “This one hurts," he captioned it. "My brother @john_forte has joined the Angels legends never Die look at the smile R I P my Refugee brother.”