Wyclef Jean performed a freestyle for Big Daddy Kane during a recent Hip Hop 50 event that left the legendary MC quite impressed. For the effort, the Fugees rapper built the raps around counting upwards numerically. He begins by labeling Kane a "sharpshooter" and describing him as "the one."

In response to the clip, as shared by Instagram user @drevinciwrks, fans were excited. "He made me freestyle on the spot so to see him do it for Kane Is," one user wrote. Others left plenty of fire emojis and other praise.

Wyclef Jean Performs With Lauryn Hill

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 01: (L-R): Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The freestyle comes as Wyclef has been performing alongside his Fugees partners Pras Michel and Lauryn Hill for the latter's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour. Catching up with TMZ during a recent interview, he discussed the idea of the group releasing more music. "I’mma tell you, man. No cap. Bono from U2, when I was like 25, he was like, 'Yo, y'all the hip-hop Beatles,'" Wyclef said told the outlet. "I ain’t understand what he was saying 'til I’m, like, 54. We show up, and everywhere it’s just a packed stadium with barely promotion. It’s just the energy. I remember people was saying The Fugees will never get back together. So, in the words of The Carnival, 'Say what, say what. Anything can happen.'" Check out Wyclef's latest freestyle below.

Wyclef Jean Freestyles For Big Daddy Kane

Lauryn Hill recently postponed The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour while dealing with "serious vocal strain." Making the announcement back in November, she confirmed the group will be back on the road in 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on Wyclef Jean on HotNewHipHop.

