Lauryn Hill Honors John Forté With Emotional Tribute Following His Passing

Lauryn Hill is mourning the loss of a longtime friend and collaborator, honoring John Forté with a deeply personal tribute after his sudden passing at the age of 50. Taking to Instagram, the Fugees icon shared a series of throwback photos alongside a heartfelt message reflecting on their early days coming up in New York City. Hill recalled how she couldn’t pinpoint the exact moment they met, but remembered how quickly their bond formed. She spoke warmly about walking the city streets together with Forté.

Hill described Forté as a true gentleman with a sharp pen, a deep soul, and a rare way of expressing himself. She highlighted his unique blend of Brownsville grit and prep-school polish, which gave his writing a voice that stood out during the era.

Beneath his tough exterior, she said, he carried a gentle spirit that deserved even more appreciation.

"John was a gentle soul beneath all of his Brownsville chanting, I wish we’d had the opportunity to embrace that even more back then," she wrote.

Lauryn Hill Writes Heartfelt Message

The singer also reflected on introducing Forté to Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel in the early ’90s, a connection that eventually brought him into the Refugee Camp and into the creative world of the Fugees. From contributing bars and beats to simply bringing positive energy into the room, Forté left a lasting mark on their journey.

"I introduced Forte to Wyclef and Pras and soon after he’d become part of the crew, (Refugee Camp to be exact) and part of the music the Fugees were creating," she continued. "Contributing bars, beats, and that beautiful smile. I remember that summer like a movie."

Hill compared their summer adventures across NYC to a real-life coming-of-age movie, filled with music, fashion, curiosity, and big dreams. Though they hadn’t seen each other regularly in recent years, she shared that Forté rejoined her onstage during the Miseducation anniversary tour and that they had been in contact just weeks before his passing.