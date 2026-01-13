Grammy-Nominated Fugees Collaborator John Forté Dead At 50

2026 is off to a difficult start for the loved ones of John Forté. The Martha's Vineyard Times reports that the beloved musician has passed away at the age of 50 years old. At the time of writing, his family has yet to release an official statement on his passing.

According to Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin, Forté was found unresponsive on his kitchen floor by a neighbor yesterday (January 12). The neighbor notified authorities, but despite their best efforts, Forté was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected.

Reportedly, Forté was taking medication to control seizures after a health scare put him in the hospital roughly a year ago. He is survived by his wife, Lara Fuller, and their two kids.

John Forté Cause Of Death

John Forte performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

Forte's cause of death has yet to be revealed. Fans and friends of the former Fugees collaborator are out in full force, sharing heartfelt messages about the unexpected loss on social media.

"So sad to hear about the Good Brother John Forte," media personality Premium Pete wrote on Twitter/X. "Always beautiful energy, a chameleon gone too soon. Sending Love and Light to his kids and family! Long Live Combat Jack." Someone else says, "Rest in peace and power to the incredible John Forte."

In a 2022 interview with GQ, Forte discussed his last full-length solo album, Vessels, Angels & Ancestors. He called the project "a testament of mindful, loving awareness" about "how you can see the atrocity and still believe that we are stardust, that we are divine."