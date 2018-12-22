reunion tour
- MusicFugees Reunion Tour Will Continue In 2024, Wyclef Jean ClaimsThe Haitian legend also teased a lot of new collaborations with Lil Wayne, so it looks like this will be a big year for fans of the trio.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne Reveals What's Preventing Hot Boys ReunionFans have been requesting a Hot Boys reunion tour for months.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPras Reveals He Only Learned Of Fugees Reunion Last WeekWyclef Jean and Pras will join Lauryn Hill in celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill." By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWyclef Jean Discusses Fugees Reunion Tour: "We The Hip Hop Grateful Dead"After confirming the group will reschedule their reunion tour, Wyclef Jean compared The Fugees to the Grateful Dead.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Fugees Delay "The Score" Reunion Tour, Waiting Until Cities "Are Fully Open"The group made their official announcement and fans are disappointed.By Erika Marie
- MusicLauryn Hill Explains Fugees "Complicated By Beautiful History"The trio of Hip Hop icons has reunited for a tour that is gearing up to be one that fans shouldn't miss and they kicked things off with an NYC performance.By Erika Marie
- MusicFugees Kick Off Reunion Tour, Lauryn Hill Says "Respect The Miracle"The legendary rapper and songstress let it be known this Fugees' reunion was a miracle. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicThree 6 Mafia Reunion Tour Dates AnnouncedDJ Paul and Juicy J will reunite Three 6 Mafia for their spring reunion tour with No Limit Soldiers.By Aron A.
- MusicRage Against The Machine Tap Run The Jewels For Reunion TourKiller Mike and El-P will be opening up for Rage Against The Machine on their reunion tour.By Aron A.
- MusicIrv Gotti's Anxious About Seeing Ashanti For Murder Inc Reunion TourThe past is coming back to deal with Irv Gotti. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDJ Paul Hints At Potential Three 6 Mafia Album After Reunion TourCould we be getting an album after the tour?By Cole Blake
- MusicJuicy J Announces "Three 6 Mafia Reunion Tour" With DMX & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony"Brothers gonna work it out."By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyonce Working On Destiny's Child 20-Year Reunion Inspired By Spice Girls: ReportThe reunion tour we've been waiting for. By Chantilly Post
- MusicGeto Boys Cancel Tour, Bushwick Bill Pulls Out Night Before First Show: ReportBushwick Bill accuses the promoters of exploiting his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.By Aron A.
- MusicBig Boi Reveals Dungeon Family Reunion Tour DatesBig Boi will be joined by Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Organized Noize, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSoulja Boy Thinks He Should Be Apart Of B2K's Reunion Tour"They gotta cut that cheque cousin."By Chantilly Post
- MusicOmarion Was Just Kidding About Those B2K Reunion Tour Rules: "Everyone Is Invited"Man's got jokes.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBow Wow Reveals Why He Is Excluded From B2K Reunion TourThe reason is legit.By Zaynab