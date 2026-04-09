Diddy Argues “Freak-Off” Tapes Are Amateur Pornography In New Appeal

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy "Freak-Off" Tapes Appeal
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Diddy will appear in court today seeking immediate release, claiming that his "freak-off" tapes are protected under the First Amendment.

Last July, Diddy was convicted of two counts of transporting individuals across state lines to engage in prostitution in violation of the Mann Act. According to his legal team, however, the Mann Act doesn't apply to his case.

The Bad Boy founder is set to appear in court today to appeal his federal prison sentence. He's seeking immediate release. His attorneys will argue that the recordings of sexual encounters involving partners or sex workers, otherwise known as "freak-offs," are amateur pornography. This would mean they are protected under the First Amendment.

"Freak-offs and hotel nights were highly choreographed sexual performances involving the use of costumes, role play, and staged lighting which were filmed so Combs and his girlfriends could watch this amateur pornography later," they claim, per TMZ. "Pornography production and viewing of this sort is protected by the First Amendment and thus cannot constitutionally be prosecuted."

Read More: Streamer Culture Isn’t Dying, It’s Burning Through Itself

Diddy Prison Release Date
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy's legal team believes his sentence doesn't align with sentencing guidelines. They claim that a typical sentence would be about 15 months, but he's spent 19 months behind bars.

Prosecutors continue to push back. They argue that the judge did the right thing by taking into account the way he treated his alleged victims. “According to Combs, the district court should have closed its eyes to how he carried out his Mann Act offenses and abused his victims — violently beating them, threatening them, lying to them and plying them with drugs," they wrote in their appellate brief.

At the time of writing, Diddy is expected to get out of prison on April 15, 2028. Once he gets out, he'll face a mandatory five-year period of supervised release. He's serving his time at The Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, a low-security institution in New Jersey.

Read More: Diddy Hit With Yet Another New Prison Release Date

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Federal Prosecutors Blast Diddy Appeal Defense Adult Film Music Federal Prosecutors Blast Diddy's Appeal Defense Regarding Adult Film Production
Diddy Cites First Amendment Rights Freak Offs Appeal Brief Music Diddy Cites His First Amendment Rights To "Freak-Offs" In Appeal Brief
Everything To Know Diddy Sentencing Today Hip Hop News Music Everything To Know About Diddy's Sentencing Today
Diddy Hand Over Freak Off Tapes Recording Devices Hip Hop News Music Diddy Must Hand Over His "Freak-Off" Tapes & Recording Devices
Comments 0