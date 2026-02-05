Diddy's Appeal Date Has Officially Been Set

Diddy is going to be able to fight for his freedom in court within the next couple of months. The rap and business mogul will be appealing his prison sentence of roughly three to four years starting on April 9, 2026. This development comes via an exclusive report by AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins.
U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson was the one to give the green light to this fast-track request. It's unclear if she was the one to okay this initially back in November 2025. TMZ reported back then that an unnamed judge allowed for this to happen.
So overall, the timeline and official behind this decision is a bit murky. Moreover, TMZ said in that article that the month of April was when oral arguments would begin.
But it seems now that was a rough estimate. It appears some extra deliberation needed to happen before everyone could settle on a date. It was revealed back in late October that Diddy's appellate attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, sent in the argument to get her client an expedited appeal.
When Is Diddy's Projected Release Date?
More challenging cases like the Bad Boy CEO's can take anywhere from 18 months to a couple of years to fight. But Diddy and his team have found a way to shorten it exponentially.
The plan for this to play out in his favor was laid out in October as well and it seems at least one of the steps are complete. "Dec. 23, 2025: Opening brief and appendix filed by Combs. Feb. 20, 2026: Government’s opposition brief due. Mar. 13, 2026: Combs’ reply brief due. April 2026: Oral argument before the Second Circuit."
Diddy's projected release date is still May 8, 2028, though. He's currently serving his bid at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey. It's one he requested and is a low-security facility. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in October 2025.