In July of this year, Diddy's criminal trial finally came to an end after roughly a month. Jurors found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy and guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was facing up to ten years behind bars for each count, or 20 years total. Ultimately, the judge handed him a sentence of 50 months in prison and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $500K fine.

Diddy's attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, filed a notice of appeal Federal District Court of New York last week. The mogul is currently serving his time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and a few days ago, his expected release date was revealed thanks to federal records from the Bureau of Prisons. Reportedly, he's set to get out on May 8, 2028.

While this release date is subject to change, it's managed to earn big reactions from social media users. Some think Diddy deserves more time than he got, and others would prefer to see him freed ASAP. “Should be 2038 🫠,” one Instagram commenter claims. “Free Diddy," another writes.

Did Diddy Get Attacked In Jail?

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001.

News of Diddy's expected release date comes shortly after a friend of his, Charlucci Finney, alleged that he was the victim of a frightening prison attack. He made the shocking revelation during an interview with Daily Mail this month, claiming that Diddy was uninjured despite the odds.

"He woke up with a knife to his throat," he alleged. "I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened."