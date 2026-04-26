Blake Griffin Is Finally Giving McLovin His Air Jordan 35 "McLovin" PE

Blake Griffin is making things right with the real McLovin. The retired NBA star is gifting Christopher Mintz-Plasse his iconic Air Jordan 35 "McLovin" PE, years after the shoe first debuted. This is one of the more wholesome sneaker stories to surface in a while.

The shoe was originally designed back in 2019 during an annual team trip when Griffin was still playing for the Detroit Pistons. The idea was initially planned for the Air Jordan 34 but carried over to the Air Jordan 35.

Jordan color designer Kelsey Amy and the team created a Hawaii driver's license graphic based on the 2007 movie "Superbad" and the character Fogell's iconic fake ID scene. The execution was immediately one of the most creative Jordan PEs ever made.

The tongue's license details include Griffin's birthday, height, weight, and hair and eye colors. Additionally, the toe of each shoe is accented with "Chikka Chikka," a line from the film when Fogell reveals the license.

The shoe was initially made only for Griffin and never released publicly. Now, the man who played McLovin is finally getting his pair. Furthermore, the moment was captured on NBA on Prime, giving the handoff a fitting stage. For sneakerheads and Superbad fans alike, this is genuinely great content.

Blake Griffin's "McLovin" Air Jordan 35

The Air Jordan 35 "McLovin" PE is one of the most creative player exclusives Jordan Brand has ever produced. The shoe comes in a predominantly white color scheme contrasted by light blue overlay panels at the front and heel.

Rainbow accents print across the tongue pull tab and heel hangtag, mimicking the rainbow stripe from McLovin's celebrated Hawaii driver's license. The tongue itself features a replica of the fake ID, complete with personal details.