Superbad
- Pop CultureSeth Rogen Celebrates McLovin's 41st Birthday With "Superbad" Fans"We must celebrate McLovin day," the Canadian actor tweeted this morning.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"Superbad" Cast Shut Down Judd Apatow's Sequel Push Because They Didn't Want It To Be "Crappy"Jonah Hill wants to see an "old-folks-home" sequel down the road, otherwise, he's not interested.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesJonah Hill Reveals The Only Way He'd Do "Superbad 2"Jonah Hill says he'd only do a "Superbad" sequel under one condition.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSeth Rogen & "Superbad" Fans React To McLovin's 40th BirthdayThe legend of McLovin lives on.By Joshua Robinson
- SneakersBlake Griffin Unveils Incredible "McLovin" Air Jordan 35 ColorwayBlake Griffin's "Superbad" shoes were something to behold.By Alexander Cole
- Movies"Superbad" Cast To Hold Watch Party In Support Of Wisconsin DemocratsThe cast of "Superbad" are hosting a watch party to support Wisconsin Democrats.By Cole Blake