Jordan Creates Air Jordan 4 "LA" PE For Jordan Brand Classic Athletes

Jordan Brand has produced a special player-exclusive Air Jordan 4 for this year's Jordan Brand Classic. The pair surfaced as an exclusive made for athletes who participated in the 2026 Jordan Brand Classic event. The event took place the weekend of April 17th in Torrance, California.

Jordan Brand kept the purple suede upper, black and grey accents, and Lakers yellow details largely intact from the retail version. However, the brand made one significant change to separate this PE from what the public can buy.

Bold "LA" block lettering on the heels sets this athlete-only pair apart from the general release. Furthermore, a black Jumpman logo sits across the graphic, replacing the Nike Air branding seen on the retail version. That detail alone makes this one of the cleaner Jordan 4 PEs in recent memory.

The materials also look to be more premium compared to the general release, which is a given for limited-run kicks made for special occasions. That extra level of quality is exactly what makes event PEs so desirable.

The Air Jordan 4 "LA" PE is not expected to release to the public. Unless you played in the Jordan Brand Classic or have serious resale market money, this one stays out of reach. It joins a long tradition of elite Jordan Brand Classic exclusives that rarely see the light of day publicly.

Air Jordan 4 "LA" PE

The Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" is already one of the more eye-catching Jordan 4 releases of 2026. It wears a rich imperial purple suede upper that immediately reads as a Lakers tribute. Gold hits land on the tongue branding, heel logo, and visible Air unit below.

Black and grey fill in the wings, eyelets, and midsole for contrast. The Jordan Brand Classic PE version takes all of that and adds bold gold "LA" lettering across the heel tab, with the Jumpman cutting directly through the letters.