Air Jordan 4 "Black Laser" Also Finally Returning After 20 Years

The Air Jordan 4 "Black Laser" is officially coming back, and it has been a long time coming. Initially released in 2005, the 2027 release marks the first time the sneakers will return to retailers. That is over 20 years without a single retro, which makes this announcement genuinely significant.

The "Black Laser" drops alongside its sibling, the "White Laser," as a full pack. Both are set to release in February 2027, at select retailers and online via SNKRS. Retail pricing has not yet been confirmed for either pair.

The "Black Laser" is considered the more sought-after of the two "Laser" colorways. Furthermore, unlike the "White Laser," the original "Black Laser" did not come with a shirt and hat but retailed for $25 less at $175.

For collectors, the timing could not be better. Original 2005 pairs are no longer wearable due to midsole degradation. The 2027 retro gives fans a fresh, wearable version of a shoe many never had a chance to own.

The pair is expected to be on the limited side, so securing one will likely require planning well in advance. Additionally, demand for both "Laser" colorways together will create serious competition at retail. This is one of the more exciting early 2027 announcements so far.

Air Jordan 4 "Black Laser"

The Air Jordan 4 "Black Laser" is one of the most visually striking colorways in the entire Jordan 4 catalog. The shoe comes dressed in black leather across the upper, joined by intricate laser print featuring different Air Jordan models throughout.

Varsity Red hits land on the laces, lining, and Jumpman branding, giving the shoe a "Bred"-adjacent energy. Medium grey adorns the heels and part of the midsole, while the eyelets are given a translucent finish. The laser etching itself is incredibly detailed and dense, making the shoe look almost textured from a distance.