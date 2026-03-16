Finesse2Tymes Compares His Mob Ties Contract To Slavery

BY Cole Blake
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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Finesse2tymes performs live onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 at RFK Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
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Finesse2Tymes says he isn't motivated to continue working on his next album amid the issues with his label.

Finesse2Tymes went on a lengthy rant about his contract with Mob Ties in a recent video on social media. In doing so, he compared his treatment with the record label to slavery and remarked that he doesn't even want to release an album anymore.

"Mob Ties the worst deal I ever signed," he began. "I should've just went to Atlantic by myself. Why is it motherf*ckers that ain't got no hits, ain't accomplished nothing, how the f*ck are they getting in these rooms I ain't getting in. I got gold plaques and sh*t... All this talent is just going to waste. At this point, this is slavery. Let me out. Let me go. I don't wanna do the album no more." Finesse2Tymes has had several commercially successful songs over the years, including his 2022 track, "Back End," which was certified gold by the RIAA.

Read More: Finesse2tymes Kicks Ladies Out Of His Studio After Suspecting One Was Underage

When DJ Akademiks shared the video on Instagram, Finesse2Tymes popped up in the comments section to add: "I ain’t looking for not sympathy u live and u learn but I pictured a life wayyy better than this. It is what it is. We live and we learn."

Other fans shared supportive messages. "He showing all the artist why it’s important to stay independent it might take a little longer but at least it’ll be worth it," one user wrote. Another added: "Say what you want, but finesse really can rap. They really wasting his talent."

Finesse2Tymes' Beef With Offset

In other news, Finesse2Tymes made headlines outside of his music for feuding with Offset, earlier this year. That tension began when Finesse2tymes weighed in on Cardi B's relationship with her then-boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. He described the New England Patriots star as "that n***a that hit Offset's b*tch." Offset fired back: "B*tch a** n***a don't say my name." The exchange eventually escalated with Finesse2Tymes threatening to punch the Migos rapper.

Read More: GloRilla's Sister Blasts Finesse2tymes While Glo Continues To Troll Her

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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