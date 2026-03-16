Finesse2Tymes Compares His Mob Ties Contract To Slavery

Finesse2Tymes went on a lengthy rant about his contract with Mob Ties in a recent video on social media. In doing so, he compared his treatment with the record label to slavery and remarked that he doesn't even want to release an album anymore.

"Mob Ties the worst deal I ever signed," he began. "I should've just went to Atlantic by myself. Why is it motherf*ckers that ain't got no hits, ain't accomplished nothing, how the f*ck are they getting in these rooms I ain't getting in. I got gold plaques and sh*t... All this talent is just going to waste. At this point, this is slavery. Let me out. Let me go. I don't wanna do the album no more." Finesse2Tymes has had several commercially successful songs over the years, including his 2022 track, "Back End," which was certified gold by the RIAA.

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When DJ Akademiks shared the video on Instagram, Finesse2Tymes popped up in the comments section to add: "I ain’t looking for not sympathy u live and u learn but I pictured a life wayyy better than this. It is what it is. We live and we learn."

Other fans shared supportive messages. "He showing all the artist why it’s important to stay independent it might take a little longer but at least it’ll be worth it," one user wrote. Another added: "Say what you want, but finesse really can rap. They really wasting his talent."

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